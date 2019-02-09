Boutin skates to short track bronze in women's 500
Canadian speed skater also racing 1,000m after winning silver in 1,500 last week in Germany
Kim Boutin will return home from the final short track World Cup event with at least one medal after capturing speed skating bronze in the women's 500-metre A final on Saturday in Turin, Italy.
Martina Valcepina won Saturday's race in front of her home crowd in 43.942 while Poland's Natalia Maliszewska was second (43.966).
Last Saturday, Boutin won silver in the women's 1,500 in Dresden, Germany.
In the women's 1,000 qualifying heat, the 24-year-old posted a time of one minute 32.056 seconds.
WATCH | Boutin scores a silver medal in Germany:
In the men's 500 A final, Cédrik Blais Châteauguay, Que., was third in 1:07.939, 26 seconds behind winner Hwang Dae Heon (41.128) of Korea and Hungary's Liu Shaolin Sandor (41.225).
Like Boutin, Blais also reached the podium in Dresden, capturing the bronze in the men's 500 on Feb. 3 after finishing fourth the previous day in his 1,000 quarter-final.
Canadian teammate Sam Girard, who lives in Montreal, was penalized in Saturday's four-man 500 A final and finished last.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Montreal's Camille de Serres-Rainville was sixth in the women's 1,500 B final in 2:38.702
