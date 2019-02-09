Boutin skates to short track bronze in women's 500

​Kim Boutin will return home from the final short track World Cup event with at least one medal after capturing speed skating bronze in the women's 500-metre A final on Saturday in Turin, Italy.

The native of Sherbrooke, Que., stopped the clock in 44.184 seconds after finishing first in her qualifying heat on Friday in 43.720.

Martina Valcepina won Saturday's race in front of her home crowd in 43.942 while Poland's Natalia Maliszewska was second (43.966).

Last Saturday, Boutin won silver in the women's 1,500 in Dresden, Germany.

In the women's 1,000 qualifying heat, the 24-year-old posted a time of one minute 32.056 seconds.

In the men's 500 A final, Cédrik Blais Châteauguay, Que., was third in 1:07.939, 26 seconds behind winner Hwang Dae Heon (41.128) of Korea and Hungary's Liu Shaolin Sandor (41.225).

Like Boutin, Blais also reached the podium in Dresden, capturing the bronze in the men's 500 on Feb. 3 after finishing fourth the previous day in his 1,000 quarter-final.

Canadian teammate Sam Girard, who lives in Montreal, was penalized in Saturday's four-man 500 A final and finished last.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Montreal's Camille de Serres-Rainville was sixth in the women's 1,500 B final in 2:38.702