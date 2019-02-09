Skip to Main Content
Boutin skates to short track bronze in women's 500

Road To The Olympic Games

New

Boutin skates to short track bronze in women's 500

Speed skater ​Kim Boutin will return home from the final short track World Cup event with at least one medal after capturing short track bronze in the women’s 500-metre A final on Saturday in Turin, Italy.

Canadian speed skater also racing 1,000m after winning silver in 1,500 last week in Germany

CBC Sports ·
Kim Boutin, left, of Canada, placed third in the women's 500-metre A final at the last short track World Cup event of the season in Turin, Italy, on Saturday. Poland's Natalia Maliszewska, right, finished second behind winner Martina Valcepina of Italy. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press/File)

​Kim Boutin will return home from the final short track World Cup event with at least one medal after capturing speed skating bronze in the women's 500-metre A final on Saturday in Turin, Italy.

The native of Sherbrooke, Que., stopped the clock in 44.184 seconds after finishing first in her qualifying heat on Friday in 43.720.

Martina Valcepina won Saturday's race in front of her home crowd in 43.942 while Poland's Natalia Maliszewska was second (43.966).

Last Saturday, Boutin won silver in the women's 1,500 in Dresden, Germany.

In the women's 1,000 qualifying heat, the 24-year-old posted a time of one minute 32.056 seconds.

WATCH | Boutin scores a silver medal in Germany:

Canadian Olympic medallist Kim Boutin finishes 2nd in women's 1,500-metre A final. 3:28

In the men's 500 A final, Cédrik Blais Châteauguay, Que., was third in 1:07.939, 26 seconds behind winner Hwang Dae Heon (41.128) of Korea and Hungary's Liu Shaolin Sandor (41.225).

Like Boutin, Blais also reached the podium in Dresden, capturing the bronze in the men's 500 on Feb. 3 after finishing fourth the previous day in his 1,000 quarter-final.

Canadian teammate Sam Girard, who lives in Montreal, was penalized in Saturday's four-man 500 A final and finished last.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Montreal's Camille de Serres-Rainville was sixth in the women's 1,500 B final in 2:38.702

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us