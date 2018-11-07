Coming Up
Watch World Cup short track speed skating in Salt Lake City
Watch as Canada's best short track athletes compete against the best the world has to offer at the World Cup event in Salt Lake City.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch live action from the short track World Cup event in Salt Lake City.
The second event of World Cup season will see Canadian stars Samuel Girard and Charles Hamelin in action, a week after being shut out of the medals in Calgary.
