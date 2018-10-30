Watch World Cup short track speed skating in Calgary

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. ET to watch live action from the short track World Cup event in Calgary.

​The first event of World Cup season will see Canadian stars Samuel Girard and Kim Boutin in action on Calgary's Olympic Oval.

You can catch more short track coverage on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.