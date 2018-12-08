Kim Boutin charges to silver at short track World Cup
Canadian Kim Boutin earned a silver medal at the short track speed skating World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday.
Canadian reaches podium in season debut in Kazakhstan
The Sherbrooke, Que., native finished second in the women's 1000-metre race with a time of one minute, 28.974 seconds. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands posted the fastest time at 1:28.887, while Ah Rum Noh of Korea clocked in at 1:29.128 for bronze at the third World Cup event of the season.
Boutin, 23, won three medals in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang in February and was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.
On the men's side, Steven Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que., earned Canada's top result, finishing fourth in the 1500 A final behind a Korean podium sweep. Olympic gold medallist Sam Girard placed sixth in the same race.
Montreal's Pascal Dion finished first in the 1000 B final and Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was second in the 1500 B final.
Live action from the short track World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan resumes on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.
