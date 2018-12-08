Kim Boutin charges to silver at short track World Cup

Kim Boutin had a successful season debut at the short track speed skating World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native finished second in the women's 1000-metre race with a time of one minute, 28.974 seconds. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands posted the fastest time at 1:28.887, while Ah Rum Noh of Korea clocked in at 1:29.128 for bronze at the third World Cup event of the season.

Boutin, 23, won three medals in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang in February and was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

On the men's side, Steven Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que., earned Canada's top result, finishing fourth in the 1500 A final behind a Korean podium sweep. Olympic gold medallist Sam Girard placed sixth in the same race.

Montreal's Pascal Dion finished first in the 1000 B final and Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was second in the 1500 B final.

Live action from the short track World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan resumes on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.