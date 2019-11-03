Kim Boutin sets short track world record in women's 500m in Utah
Canada’s Kim Boutin set a short track world record in the women’s 500-metre competition, and then went on to win gold in the season-opening event in Salt Lake City on Sunday.
24-year-old native of Sherbrooke, Que., sets new record time of 41.936 seconds
The 24-year-old native of Sherbrooke, Que., set a new mark of 41.936 seconds in the quarter-finals, before going on to capture gold in the finals.
Boutin, a three-time Olympic medallist, broke the previous world record of 42.335 which was also set in Salt Lake City by Great Britain's Elise Christie in 2016.
Boutin continued her dominance into the finals, winning gold for the second-straight night with a cool time of 42.336.
China's Chunyu Qu (42.452) took silver, while Lara van Ruijven (42.858) of the Netherlands won bronze.
It was a memorable weekend for Boutin who, despite falling behind in Saturdays' 1,500-metre final, rallied to secure gold with a strong closing lap.
