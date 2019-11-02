Skip to Main Content
Canada's Kim Boutin wins World Cup 1,500m short track gold in Utah

Road To The Olympic Games

Short Track

Canada's Kim Boutin wins World Cup 1,500m short track gold in Utah

Canada’s Kim Boutin claimed gold in the women’s 1,500-metre short track season-opening competition in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

3-time Olympic medallist rallies to thrilling victory

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Kim Boutin (24), seen in this file photo from 2018, won gold in the women’s 1500-metre short track competition in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press )

Canada's Kim Boutin claimed gold in the women's 1,500-metre short track competition in the season-opening event in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The three-time Olympic medallist from Sherbrooke, Que. rallied in the final lap to edge the competition with a winning-time of two minutes, 22.061 seconds.

Suzanne Schulting (2:22.211) of the Netherlands took silver, while China's Yutong Han (2:22.282) won bronze.

The competition continues Sunday afternoon.

WATCH | Boutin claims gold in season-opening event:

Canada's Kim Boutin finishes 1st in 1,500m World Cup short track race. 3:26

You can watch the stream live on cbcsports.ca beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.