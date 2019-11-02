Canada's Kim Boutin wins World Cup 1,500m short track gold in Utah

Canada's Kim Boutin claimed gold in the women's 1,500-metre short track competition in the season-opening event in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The three-time Olympic medallist from Sherbrooke, Que. rallied in the final lap to edge the competition with a winning-time of two minutes, 22.061 seconds.

The Ladies' 1500m at the World Cup Short Track was a tactical race with the lead changing several times.<br>🥇Kim Boutin 🇨🇦<br>🥈Suzanne Schulting 🇳🇱<br>🥉Han Yutong 🇨🇳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShortTrackSkating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShortTrackSkating</a> —@ISU_Speed

Suzanne Schulting (2:22.211) of the Netherlands took silver, while China's Yutong Han (2:22.282) won bronze.

The competition continues Sunday afternoon.

