Skip to Main Content
Canada's Elisabeth Maier slides to skeleton silver in Sigulda

Road To The Olympic Games

Canada's Elisabeth Maier slides to skeleton silver in Sigulda

Calgary's Elisabeth Maier scored a silver medal in the women's skeleton race at a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. Fellow Canadian Jane Channell finished just off the podium in fourth.

Fellow Canuck Jane Channell barely misses podium in 4th

CBC Sports ·
Elisabeth Maier of Canada reacts after she placed second in the women's skeleton World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, on Sunday. (Roman Koksarov/Associated Press)

Calgary's Elisabeth Maier scored a silver medal in the women's skeleton race at a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday.

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell finished just off the podium in fourth.

Maier (née Vathje) finished with a two-run time of one minute, 45.42 seconds. Elena Nikitina of Russia clocked in at 1:45.12 for the win, while Tina Hermann of Germany took bronze at 1:45.60.

Channell, from North Vancouver, finished 0.09 seconds off the podium with a time of 1:45.69

WATCH | Elisabeth Maier slides to silver in Sigulda:

In the first World Cup event of the year, Canada's Elisabeth Maier is off to a strong start, finishing with a silver in Sigulda Latvia. 1:49

In men's bobsleigh, German pilot Francesco Friedrich won his second World Cup event in as many days with a combined time of 1:40.25, ahead of Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia, and Benjamin Maier of Austria. 

WATCH | Francesco Friedrich takes gold in men's bobsleigh:

German pilot Francesco Friedrich won his second World Cup event in as many days, squeaking out a victory over Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis. 1:37

WATCH | Elena Nikitina wins 1st World Cup event of the season:

Elena Nikitina turned her first run lead into a gold medal with a solid second run to take gold in Sigulda, Latvia. 1:56

WATCH | Women's skeleton - 1st heat

IBSF Skeleton World Cup from Sigulda, Latvia 37:43

WATCH | Women's skeleton - 2nd heat

IBSF Skeleton World Cup from Sigulda, Latvia 37:13

WATCH | Men's bobsleigh - 1st heat 

IBSF World Cup from Sigulda, Latvia 52:51

WATCH | Men's bobsleigh - 2nd heat

IBSF World Cup from Sigulda, Latvia 49:17

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us