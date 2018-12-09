Canada's Elisabeth Maier slides to skeleton silver in Sigulda
Fellow Canuck Jane Channell barely misses podium in 4th
Calgary's Elisabeth Maier scored a silver medal in the women's skeleton race at a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday.
Fellow Canadian Jane Channell finished just off the podium in fourth.
Maier (née Vathje) finished with a two-run time of one minute, 45.42 seconds. Elena Nikitina of Russia clocked in at 1:45.12 for the win, while Tina Hermann of Germany took bronze at 1:45.60.
Channell, from North Vancouver, finished 0.09 seconds off the podium with a time of 1:45.69
WATCH | Elisabeth Maier slides to silver in Sigulda:
In men's bobsleigh, German pilot Francesco Friedrich won his second World Cup event in as many days with a combined time of 1:40.25, ahead of Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia, and Benjamin Maier of Austria.
WATCH | Francesco Friedrich takes gold in men's bobsleigh:
WATCH | Elena Nikitina wins 1st World Cup event of the season:
WATCH | Women's skeleton - 1st heat
WATCH | Women's skeleton - 2nd heat
WATCH | Men's bobsleigh - 1st heat
WATCH | Men's bobsleigh - 2nd heat
