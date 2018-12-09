Canada's Elisabeth Maier slides to skeleton silver in Sigulda

Calgary's Elisabeth Maier scored a silver medal in the women's skeleton race at a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday.

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell finished just off the podium in fourth.

Maier (née Vathje) finished with a two-run time of one minute, 45.42 seconds. Elena Nikitina of Russia clocked in at 1:45.12 for the win, while Tina Hermann of Germany took bronze at 1:45.60.

Channell, from North Vancouver, finished 0.09 seconds off the podium with a time of 1:45.69

WATCH | Elisabeth Maier slides to silver in Sigulda:

In the first World Cup event of the year, Canada's Elisabeth Maier is off to a strong start, finishing with a silver in Sigulda Latvia. 1:49

In men's bobsleigh, German pilot Francesco Friedrich won his second World Cup event in as many days with a combined time of 1:40.25, ahead of Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia, and Benjamin Maier of Austria.

WATCH | Francesco Friedrich takes gold in men's bobsleigh:

German pilot Francesco Friedrich won his second World Cup event in as many days, squeaking out a victory over Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis. 1:37

WATCH | Elena Nikitina wins 1st World Cup event of the season:

Elena Nikitina turned her first run lead into a gold medal with a solid second run to take gold in Sigulda, Latvia. 1:56

WATCH | Women's skeleton - 1st heat

IBSF Skeleton World Cup from Sigulda, Latvia 37:43

WATCH | Women's skeleton - 2nd heat

IBSF Skeleton World Cup from Sigulda, Latvia 37:13

WATCH | Men's bobsleigh - 1st heat

IBSF World Cup from Sigulda, Latvia 52:51

WATCH | Men's bobsleigh - 2nd heat