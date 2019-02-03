New
Canada's Cédrik Blais skates to short track bronze in men's 500 metres
Teammate Kim Boutin 4th in women's 500 at World Cup event in Germany
Cédrik Blais became the fifth Canadian speed skater this weekend to reach the podium in Dresden, Germany, capturing the bronze in the men's 500 metres in 40.344 seconds on Sunday.
Korea occupied the first two spots on the podium, led by winner Lim Hyo Jun (40.243) and Hwang Dae Heon (30.272).
On Saturday, Blais of Châteauguay, Que., placed fourth in his 1,000 quarter-final.
Teammate Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., fresh off a fourth-place showing in Saturday's 1,500 A final, was fourth in the B final in 40.744.
On the women's side, Kim Boutin followed up Saturday's silver in the women's 1,500 A final with a fourth-place performance in the 500 on Sunday in 43.277.
Kasandra Bradette of St. Felicien, Que., was second in the B final (44.552) after finishing sixth in the women's 1,000 on Saturday.
