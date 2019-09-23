Kim Boutin, Steven Dubois crowned 2019 Canadian short track champions
8 members named to national speed skating squad ahead of World Cup season
Speed skaters Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois captured the overall women's and men's titles at the Canadian short track championships on Sunday in Montreal to solidify their spot in the racing pool for the 2019-20 World Cup season.
Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun and Alyson Charles will also form the national squad along with Courtney Sarault and siblings Cedrik and Danae Blais. They will be joined by four additional skaters per gender to be determined based the adjusted Canadian championship rankings.
Each gender will also have one discretionary selection as recommended by the national team coaches, with the complete racing pool — from which Canada's team for the ISU World Cups and world championships will be selected — announced in the coming weeks.
"I'm very happy with what I accomplished this weekend," Boutin told Speed Skating Canada. "I find the girls are really pushing and challenging me during training. They are already at an international level and it makes me want to better myself."
3 medals in Olympic debut
In May, Boutin earned four medals at the world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, and finished third overall.
"It was a powerful return for me after the [2018] Olympics and I'll be pushing for a big season again next year," she said at the time.
WATCH | Kim Boutin cross the line 3rd in the 1,000 metres:
She was consistent after delaying the start of her 2018-19 campaign until December.
Boutin was second in her season debut on Dec. 8 in the 1,000 at Almaty, Kazakhstan before grabbing bronze the following day.
'My goal was to stay relaxed'
She opened February with silver in the 1,500 at Dresden, Germany. From there, Boutin won bronze in the women's 500 A final at the final short track World Cup event of the season in Turin, Italy, where she captured gold in the 1,000 the next day.
"I knew I had strong chances of winning if I kept the same approach," said Dubois, who won the 1,000 and 1,500 A final in Turin to end the 2018-19 World Cup season. "My goal was to stay relaxed and rest when others were leading the pack.
"I've won on the national stage [so] all that's left to do is win on the international stage."
