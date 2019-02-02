Canadians Boutin, Cournoyer, Hamelin earn short track silver in Germany

Canadian Olympic medallists Kim Boutin and Charle Cournoyer picked up silver medals on Saturday at a World Cup speed skating event in Dresden, Germany.

Boutin, who delayed the start of her season until December, finished second in the women's 1,500-metre A final with a time of two minutes, 23.140 seconds. Kim Ji Yoo of Korea posted a winning time of 2:23.076 while Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands rounded out the podium in 2:23.200.

The 24-year-old Boutin, who hails from Sherbrooke, Que., also finished second in her season debut on Dec. 8 in the 1,000 at Almaty, Kazakhstan before grabbing bronze in the 1,500 the next day.

WATCH | Kim Boutin grabs silver in World Cup season debut:

The Sherbrooke, Que., native finished second in the women's 1000m race to capture the silver medal in her season debut at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan 2:52

Last February, Boutin won three medals in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.[

In the men's 1,000 A final on Saturday, Cournoyer of Longueuil, Que., crossed the finish line second in 1:25.412, trailing Hwang Dae Heon (1:25.133) but ahead of his Korean teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan (1:25.416).

Cournoyer was a member of the Canadian men's 5,000 relay team that captured bronze in Pyeongchang.

Meanwhile, Charles Hamelin of Lévis, Que., was second in Saturday's 1,500 A final (2:15.155) while Montreal's Pascal Dion was fifth (2:27.028) in the 1,500 B final.

Live action from the short track World Cup event in Dresden resumes on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.