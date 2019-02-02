Canadians Boutin, Cournoyer, Hamelin earn short track silver in Germany
Korean speed skaters capture gold in women's, men's A finals at World Cup event
Canadian Olympic medallists Kim Boutin and Charle Cournoyer picked up silver medals on Saturday at a World Cup speed skating event in Dresden, Germany.
The 24-year-old Boutin, who hails from Sherbrooke, Que., also finished second in her season debut on Dec. 8 in the 1,000 at Almaty, Kazakhstan before grabbing bronze in the 1,500 the next day.
WATCH | Kim Boutin grabs silver in World Cup season debut:
Last February, Boutin won three medals in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.[
In the men's 1,000 A final on Saturday, Cournoyer of Longueuil, Que., crossed the finish line second in 1:25.412, trailing Hwang Dae Heon (1:25.133) but ahead of his Korean teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan (1:25.416).
Cournoyer was a member of the Canadian men's 5,000 relay team that captured bronze in Pyeongchang.
Meanwhile, Charles Hamelin of Lévis, Que., was second in Saturday's 1,500 A final (2:15.155) while Montreal's Pascal Dion was fifth (2:27.028) in the 1,500 B final.
Live action from the short track World Cup event in Dresden resumes on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.
