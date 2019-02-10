Boutin's gold tops Canada's medal haul to end short-track World Cup season
Alyson Charles, Dubois add 1,000m bronze Sunday while mixed relay team wins silver
Kim Boutin and her Canadian teammates ended the final short track World Cup event of the season in top form on Sunday in Turin, Italy.
The 24-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., won the women's 1,000 metres in one minute 32.508 seconds to defeat Korea's Jeong Choi Min (1:32.814) and teammate Alyson Charles of Montreal (1:32.891).
WATCH | Kim Boutin earn gold medal in women's 1,000m:
[MEDAL]
Canada will leave Italy with 24 medals from World Cup action this season as eight different athletes and all three relay teams have reached the podium since November.
On Saturday, Boutin captured speed skating bronze in the women's 500 A final, clocking 44.184 seconds after being called back to the line three times to restart the race at Tazzoli Ice Rink.
Last weekend, she won silver in the women's 1,500 in Dresden, Germany.
Dubois stopped the clock in 1;27.583 in the men's 1,000, trailing the Korean tandem of Dae Heon Hwang (1.27.257) and Ji Won Park (1:27.494).
WATCH | Steven Dubois reach the podium in his short-track season finale:
The native of Lachenaie, Que., was fresh off a bronze performance in the 1,500 A final on Saturday.
Dubois also recorded a fourth-place showing in the 1,500 A final on Feb. 2 in Dresden.
