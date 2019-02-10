Boutin's gold tops Canada's medal haul to end short-track World Cup season

​Kim Boutin and her Canadian teammates ended the final short track World Cup event of the season in top form on Sunday in Turin, Italy.

The 24-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., won the women's 1,000 metres in one minute 32.508 seconds to defeat Korea's Jeong Choi Min (1:32.814) and teammate Alyson Charles of Montreal (1:32.891).

WATCH | Kim Boutin earn gold medal in women's 1,000m:

[MEDAL]

Also reaching the podium for Canada was Steven Dubois with a bronze medal in the men's 1,000 and the mixed relay team of Courtney Sarault, Boutin, Charles Hamelin and Sam Girard, who covered 2,000m in 2:40.614.

Canada will leave Italy with 24 medals from World Cup action this season as eight different athletes and all three relay teams have reached the podium since November.

On Saturday, Boutin captured speed skating bronze in the women's 500 A final, clocking 44.184 seconds after being called back to the line three times to restart the race at Tazzoli Ice Rink.

Last weekend, she won silver in the women's 1,500 in Dresden, Germany.

Dubois stopped the clock in 1;27.583 in the men's 1,000, trailing the Korean tandem of Dae Heon Hwang (1.27.257) and Ji Won Park (1:27.494).

WATCH | Steven Dubois reach the podium in his short-track season finale:

The 24-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que. finished atop the field with a time of 1:32.508, and fellow Canadian Alyson Charles skated across in 3rd at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup event in Turin, Italy. 3:19

The native of Lachenaie, Que., was fresh off a bronze performance in the 1,500 A final on Saturday.

Dubois also recorded a fourth-place showing in the 1,500 A final on Feb. 2 in Dresden.