Skip to Main Content
Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Road To The Olympic Games

Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake. After meeting with Sapporo representatives, the International Olympic Committee says the city will now focus on a bid for the 2030 Games.

Calgary remains among 4 other bids

The Associated Press ·
Search and rescue officers leave a building that was destroyed by a landslide triggered by an earthquake on Sept. 8 in Atsuma near Sapporo, Japan. The devastation also ended Sapporo’s bid for the 2026 Olympics. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake.

After meeting with Sapporo representatives, the International Olympic Committee says the city will now focus on a bid for the 2030 Games. About 40 people were killed when an earthquake hit Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, where Sapporo is located, this month.

The IOC says it "expressed its understanding that recovery from the earthquake in the region should be the immediate principle focus but greatly appreciated the continued strong commitment as a future host for the Olympic Winter Games."

Four bids remain in contention for 2026: Stockholm, Sweden; Calgary, Canada; a three-way Italian bid from Turin, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo; and Erzurum, Turkey.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us