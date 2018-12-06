Skip to Main Content
Russia appeals Moscow court ruling on doping disqualification

Road To The Olympic Games

Russia appeals Moscow court ruling on doping disqualification

The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed a Moscow court ruling which sought to overturn a doping disqualification against a double gold medallist from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Russian Olympic Committee says that ignoring CAS ruling could lead to further sanctions

The Associated Press ·
Russian bobsledder Alexander Zubkov won two gold medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics before the IOC disqualified him for a doping violation. Last month, the Moscow City Court ruled that Zubkov could keep his medals. (Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press)

The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed a Moscow court ruling which sought to overturn a doping disqualification against a double gold medallist from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

The Moscow City Court ruled last month that bobsledder Alexander Zubkov — who carried the Russian flag at the Sochi opening ceremony — could keep his medals because a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision to uphold his disqualification wasn't valid in Russia.

That was a challenge to the authority of CAS and the International Olympic Committee.

The ROC said on Thursday the CAS ruling was valid under international law and that ignoring it could lead to more sanctions against Russia from the IOC — even potentially threatening Russia's place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

'Doubt' lingers

The ROC added it's concerned the Moscow court ruling could "give rise to doubt that Russia truly observes the main principles of the fight against doping."

Zubkov won the two-man and four-man bobsled events at the Sochi Olympics but he was disqualified by the IOC last year. The verdict was upheld by CAS when Zubkov appealed. The Olympic Charter requires all disputes at the games be submitted to CAS.

Zubkov and his teams remain disqualified in official Olympic results, but the Moscow ruling could make it harder for the IOC to get his medals back. Swiss and Latvian teams are in line to inherit the gold-medal spots.

The IOC's case against Zubkov was based on testimony from Moscow and Sochi anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov, who said he swapped clean samples for ones from doped athletes, and forensic evidence that the allegedly fake sample stored in Zubkov's name contained more salt than could be possible in urine from a healthy human.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us