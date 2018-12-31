Russia misses deadline, risks being banned by WADA once again
WADA committee will meet Jan. 14-15 to consider reinstating restrictions
The deadline for Russia to turn over samples and other data from its Moscow anti-doping lab has passed, leaving the World Anti-Doping Agency to decide whether to reinstate the ban it had lifted in September.
WADA's compliance review committee will meet Jan. 14-15 to consider reinstating the ban.
WADA leaders have been under withering criticism since the decision in September. After the deadline passed Tuesday (Monday night in Canada), U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said "no one is surprised this deadline was ignored and it's time for WADA to stop being played by the Russians and immediately declare them non-compliant for failing yet again to meet the deadline."
After WADA was turned away, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told local media the WADA team would return. But as the deadline approached and no progress was reported, RUSADA chief Yuri Ganus appealed to president Vladimir Putin to help resolve the issue.
"We're standing on the edge of the abyss, and I'm asking you to protect the present and the future of our clean sports, the current and future generations of athletes," Ganus said in a letter addressed to Putin last week.
