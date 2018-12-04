IAAF maintains doping ban on Russia
The IAAF says Russia remains banned from competing internationally in track and field because of its past doping practices. The decision was announced Tuesday after an IAAF Council meeting.
The IAAF has two remaining conditions for Russia to be reinstated. It wants the country to pay its costs, including legal costs, incurred from dealing with the Russian doping crisis. It also wants access to a Russian computer database that could flag up other athletes suspected of doping.
The IAAF also announced that Budapest will host the 2023 world championships. The decision was expected because the IAAF had already said the Hungarian capital was its preferred choice.
