Canadian men's water polo team falls short of Tokyo Olympic berth
Russia advances to play Greece in semis as Canada settles for placement game
The Canadian men's water polo team will not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
Canada lost 17-9 to Russia in quarter-final action at an Olympic qualifying tournament in the Netherlands on Friday.
The win allows Russia to advance to play Greece in Saturday's semifinals, while Canada must settle for a placement game against France.
Only the top three teams at the event will earn spots in Tokyo.
WATCH | Russia eliminates Canada with a 17-9 victory in quarter-finals:
From the get-go, Russia seemed poised to take an easy victory, going up 8-3 with 4:23 remaining in second. But, Canada answered back with two goals from Nicolas Constantin-Bicari and Jérémie Côté to narrow the lead heading into the final half.
In the third, Canada looked set to make a comeback thanks to an early goal from Aleksa Gardijan to make it 8-6.
Unable to make another push, Canada would score only one more in the final eight minutes, while Russia went on a tear.
The loss was Canada's fourth straight of the tournament, dropping its record to 1-4.
Canada has not qualified a men's water polo team for the Olympics since 2008.
With files from the Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.