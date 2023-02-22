Russia offers to host new sports event with China, India
Most sports bodies still imposing ban on Russia, military ally Belarus
Russia offered Wednesday to host a new multi-sports event for countries such as China and India which are members of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously suggested creating the event at an SCO summit in September. His suggestion came at a time when Russia is excluded from many events in Olympic sports following its invasion of Ukraine last year.
Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin offered to host the so-called SCO Games in Russia at a meeting with sports officials from other SCO nations in India on Wednesday, his ministry said in a statement.
Moscow and Beijing created the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization that also includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The group has held regular summits and staged joint military drills.
WATCH l Russian, Belarussian athletes could compete as neutrals at Paris 2024:
Matytsin's comments contained no details of when the event could take place, how large it would be or if it would be intended to rival the Olympics.
Russia is already involved in other regional multi-sport events on a relatively modest scale. Russia developed and hosted the inaugural CIS Games in 2021 for nine ex-Soviet countries, a competition largely overshadowed by the Tokyo Olympics held weeks before. There are also the Russia-China Youth Games, a junior event which Matytsin reportedly suggested in December could be expanded to include other SCO countries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?