Russia offers to host new sports event with China, India

Russia offered Wednesday to host a new multi-sports event for countries such as China and India which are members of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Most sports bodies still imposing ban on Russia, military ally Belarus

The Associated Press ·
Two men in suits shake hands in front of a backdrop that includes a table, a statue and flags.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Anton Novoderezhkin / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by ANTON NOVODEREZHKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images) (Anton Novoderezhkin/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously suggested creating the event at an SCO summit in September. His suggestion came at a time when Russia is excluded from many events in Olympic sports following its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin offered to host the so-called SCO Games in Russia at a meeting with sports officials from other SCO nations in India on Wednesday, his ministry said in a statement.

Moscow and Beijing created the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization that also includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The group has held regular summits and staged joint military drills.

WATCH l Russian, Belarussian athletes could compete as neutrals at Paris 2024:

Russian, Belarussian athletes could compete at Paris 2024 Olympics

2 months ago
Duration 2:05
The International Olympic Community has announced that Russian and Belarussian athletes could be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics under a 'neutral' banner, rather than a Russian or Belarussian flag.

Matytsin's comments contained no details of when the event could take place, how large it would be or if it would be intended to rival the Olympics.

Russia is already involved in other regional multi-sport events on a relatively modest scale. Russia developed and hosted the inaugural CIS Games in 2021 for nine ex-Soviet countries, a competition largely overshadowed by the Tokyo Olympics held weeks before. There are also the Russia-China Youth Games, a junior event which Matytsin reportedly suggested in December could be expanded to include other SCO countries.

