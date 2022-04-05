Skip to Main Content
Olympics

Top sport court to hear Russian appeals over multiple bans in wake of Ukraine invasion

Russian federations and athletes have filed multiple legal challenges to fight their bans from international sports events because of their country waging war on Ukraine.

Russian officials fighting exclusion from figure skating, soccer and more

The Associated Press ·
Russians Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, seen above during the Beijing Olympics, were banned from figure skating worlds over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Russian federations and athletes have filed multiple legal challenges to fight their bans from international sports events because of their country waging war on Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday that Russian officials have filed appeals against governing bodies in soccer, figure skating and speed skating, gymnastics, rowing, rugby and biathlon.

The figure skating appeal involves Olympic pairs silver medallists Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who went on stage at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for a rally last month supporting Russian president Vladimir Putin and the invasion.

Russian Olympic officials have also challenged the European OIympic Committee's exclusion of teams and athletes from its youth multi-sport events.

Removed from World Cup qualifying

The headline legal case in soccer saw FIFA ban Russian teams from its global competitions, which removed the men's national team from World Cup qualifying last month. Poland advanced to the World Cup last week after getting a bye past Russia in the playoff semifinals.

Judges are now being selected for the Russian soccer appeal, CAS said, though "no procedural calendar has been established yet."

A separate appeal was filed against a UEFA ban on Russian national and club teams from European competitions, and the two soccer cases could be combined.

Though Russian teams and athletes are almost entirely banned from international competitions, few Olympic sports have suspended their Russian member federation. Russian officials were able to attend the FIFA congress of member countries last week in Qatar.

The International Olympic Committee has also declined to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, or its two members from Russia — Yelena Isinbayeva, the women's pole vault world-record holder, and Shamil Tarpishchev.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now