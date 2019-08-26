Road to the Olympic Games: Americas Olympic softball qualifier
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch as the Canadian women's softball team look to book their ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Coverage from Surrey, B.C., begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
This week's edition of the program features Canada taking on Mexico at the Americas Olympic softball qualifier in Surrey, B.C. If the Canadians win, they would book their ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.