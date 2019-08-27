Canadian rowers advance toward Olympic, Paralympic qualification at world championships

Canadian rowers continued to advance toward Olympic and Paralympic qualification Tuesday at the world rowing championships.

Canada advanced to semifinals in the women's four, lightweight women's single and the PR2 mixed double.

In the women's four the Canadian team of Madison Mailey (Burnaby, BC), Sydney Payne (Toronto) Jennifer Martins (Toronto), and Stephanie Grauer (Vancouver) finishing third in the repechage behind New Zealand and Great Britain to advance to the A/B semifinals.

"We raced calm and composed today," Mailey said. "There is a strong level of trust and a strong sense of team culture in our boat. It continues to grow each day."

A top-eight finish will earn Canada a spot in the event at the Tokyo Games.

"It's impossible not to think about Olympic qualification but it is not front of mind at the moment as we are focusing on our race plan," Payne said. "We are pleased to get the job done today and focus on our semifinal on Thursday."