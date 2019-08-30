Canadian rowers qualify 2 more Olympic spots at world rowing championships

Canadian rowers continue to put in Olympic-sized results at the world rowing championships in Austria.

Two more Olympic quota spots were wrapped up after semifinal action on Friday.

First, the the duo of Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith qualified Canada in the women's double sculls at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by finishing second in their semifinal.

BREAKING 🚨BOAT QUALIFIED 🚨<br>Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith qualify W2x for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> 🎉🍁<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wrchamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wrchamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@teamcanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/hFBhoYXkv5">pic.twitter.com/hFBhoYXkv5</a> —@rowingcanada

Next, Carling Zeeman placed third in her semifinal to qualify Canada a spot in the women's single sculls.

BREAKING 🚨BOAT QUALIFIED 🚨<br>Carling Zeeman qualifies W1x for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> 🎉🍁<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wrchamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wrchamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@teamcanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/LNvDMbZgRB">pic.twitter.com/LNvDMbZgRB</a> —@rowingcanada

Finals continue from Austria on Friday and run through the weekend. You can watch all the action with CBC Sports' live stream.