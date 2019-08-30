Skip to Main Content
Canadian rowers qualify 2 more Olympic spots at world rowing championships

At the world rowing championships in Austria on Friday, Carling Zeeman, Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith qualified spots for Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Canada's Carling Zeeman, shown in this 2017 file photo, finished third in her women's single sculls semifinal at the world rowing championships on Friday, qualifying Canada a spot at the Tokyo Olympic Games. (File/The Associated Press)

Canadian rowers continue to put in Olympic-sized results at the world rowing championships in Austria.

Two more Olympic quota spots were wrapped up after semifinal action on Friday.

First, the the duo of Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith qualified Canada in the women's double sculls at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by finishing second in their semifinal.

Next, Carling Zeeman placed third in her semifinal to qualify Canada a spot in the women's single sculls.

Finals continue from Austria on Friday and run through the weekend. You can watch all the action with CBC Sports' live stream.

 

