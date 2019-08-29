Canadian rowers qualify a spot at Tokyo Games, advance 6 boats to world rowing finals

Canada will be well represented in the finals of the world rowing championships in Austria, with six boats qualifying for Friday's 'A' finals — and one team made sure the representation extended to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The list of Canadians competing on Friday includes women's pair Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens, Jeremy Hall in the men's single sculls, Ellen Gleadow in the women's single sculls, Aaron Latimer in the men's lightweight single sculls, and men's pair duo Kyle Frederickson and Andrew Todd.

By virtue of their performance on Thursday, Filmer and Janssens also qualified Canada a quota spot at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

More Olympic quota spots will be on the line tomorrow, with the Canadian women's four squad looking to punch the country's ticket to Tokyo.

🇨🇦 Women’s four crew finish 6th progressing to B Final 🍁 Two Olympic berths up for grabs there 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wrchamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wrchamps</a> <a href="https://t.co/tkPnN8y2jL">pic.twitter.com/tkPnN8y2jL</a> —@rowingcanada

You can watch all the action on Friday beginning at 4:40 a.m. ET with CBC Sports' live stream. Competition continues throughout the weekend.