Canadian rowers qualify boat in women's eight for Tokyo Olympics

Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens, fresh off a bronze medal effort in women's pairs at the world rowing championships, didn't reach the podium Sunday but managed to qualify another boat for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

They were part of the women's eight that placed fourth in six minutes 3.04 seconds, nearly four seconds ahead of Great Britain (6:06.96) to secure the Summer Games spot.

Canadian women's 8 squad books their country an Olympic spot with a 4th place finish at the world rowing championships

Women's four will be contested in Tokyo as an Olympic event for the first time since 1992 in Barcelona.

Canada's other 2020 Olympic quota spots:

Men's pair: Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld

Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld Women's four: Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins and Stephanie Grauer

Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins and Stephanie Grauer Women's double sculls: Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith

Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith Women's single sculls: Carling Zeeman

