Road To The Olympic Games

Rowing

Canadian rowers qualify boat in women's eight for Tokyo Olympics

Defeat Great Britain to secure spot, placing 4th at world championships

Despite finishing off the podium, Canada's women’s eight secured a spot for the Tokyo Olympics next summer by defeating Great Britain at the world rowing championships on Sunday in Linz, Austria. (Twitter/@rowingcanada)

Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens, fresh off a bronze medal effort in women's pairs at the world rowing championships, didn't reach the podium Sunday but managed to qualify another boat for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

They were part of the women's eight that placed fourth in six minutes 3.04 seconds, nearly four seconds ahead of Great Britain (6:06.96) to secure the Summer Games spot.

WATCH | Canada clinches Olympic berth in women's eight:

Canadian women's 8 squad books their country an Olympic spot with a 4th place finish at the world rowing championships 9:38

Women's four will be contested in Tokyo as an Olympic event for the first time since 1992 in Barcelona.

Canada's other 2020 Olympic quota spots:

  • Men's pair: Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld
  • Women's four: Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins and Stephanie Grauer
  • Women's double sculls: Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith
  • Women's single sculls: Carling Zeeman

WATCH | Caileigh Filmer/Hillary Janssens finish 3rd in women's pairs:

Canada's Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens finishes 3rd in the women's pair event 10:03
