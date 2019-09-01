Canadian rowers qualify boat in women's eight for Tokyo Olympics
Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens, fresh off a bronze medal effort in women's pairs at the world rowing championships, didn't reach the podium Sunday but managed to qualify another boat for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.
Defeat Great Britain to secure spot, placing 4th at world championships
They were part of the women's eight that placed fourth in six minutes 3.04 seconds, nearly four seconds ahead of Great Britain (6:06.96) to secure the Summer Games spot.
WATCH | Canada clinches Olympic berth in women's eight:
Women's four will be contested in Tokyo as an Olympic event for the first time since 1992 in Barcelona.
Canada's other 2020 Olympic quota spots:
- Men's pair: Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld
- Women's four: Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins and Stephanie Grauer
- Women's double sculls: Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith
- Women's single sculls: Carling Zeeman
WATCH | Caileigh Filmer/Hillary Janssens finish 3rd in women's pairs:
