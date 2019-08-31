Canadian rowers win bronze, secure 2 more Olympic spots at world rowing championships

Canadian rowers at the world rowing championships in Austria this week are ensuring plenty of Canadian content on the podium, as well at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens won bronze in the women's pair event on Saturday, just after two more Olympic quota spots were wrapped up to bring Canada's qualification spot total to five.

The team of Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld booked a Canadian spot at the Summer Games in the men's pair event.

BREAKING 🚨BOAT QUALIFIED🚨<br>Conlin’s McCabe and Kai Langerfeld qualify Men’s Pair for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tokyo2020</a> 🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wrchamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wrchamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/i05zwqKojO">pic.twitter.com/i05zwqKojO</a> —@rowingcanada

The women's four were next, as Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins and Stephanie Grauer finsihed second in their 'B' final to lock in the Canadian quota spot.

BREAKING 🚨BOAT QUALIFIED🚨<br>Women’s Four qualify boat for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tokyo2020</a> 🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wrchamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wrchamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/31Mh2dJrhb">pic.twitter.com/31Mh2dJrhb</a> —@rowingcanada

Finals continue from Austria on Saturday and run through the weekend. You can watch all the action with CBC Sports' live stream.