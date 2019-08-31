Skip to Main Content
Canadian rowers win bronze, secure 2 more Olympic spots at world rowing championships

At the world rowing championships in Austria on Saturday the Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer won bronze in the women's pair while the Canadian women's eight and men's pair boats qualified spots for Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Canadian team now have qualified 5 spots in 2020

Kai Langerfeld, left, and Conlin McCabe qualified a Canadian spot at the next Summer Olympic Games by virtue of their performance at the world rowing championships on Saturday in Austria. (Twotter/@rowingcanada)

Canadian rowers at the world rowing championships in Austria this week are ensuring plenty of Canadian content on the podium, as well at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens won bronze in the women's pair event on Saturday, just after two more Olympic quota spots were wrapped up to bring Canada's qualification spot total to five.

The team of Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld booked a Canadian spot at the Summer Games in the men's pair event.

The women's four were next, as Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins and Stephanie Grauer finsihed second in their 'B' final to lock in the Canadian quota spot.

Finals continue from Austria on Saturday and run through the weekend. You can watch all the action with CBC Sports' live stream.

