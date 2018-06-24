Live
Watch Canoe Slalom World Cup - Day 2
CBC Sports will provide a live stream of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup event in Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia beginning on Saturday, June 23 at 6 a.m. ET through to the end of the competition on Sunday.
Live coverage resumes on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET to watch Day 2 of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup event in Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia.
