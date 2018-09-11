Skip to Main Content
Canadian women's lightweight double boat advances to world semis

Road To The Olympic Games

Canadian women's lightweight double boat advances to world semis

The Canadian women's lightweight double boat is moving on to the semifinals at the world rowing championships.

Canadian women's 4 boat failed to advance

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian women’s lightweight team is still alive at the world rowing championships in Bulgaria. (@rowingcanada/Twitter)

The Canadian women's lightweight double boat is moving on to the semifinals at the world rowing championships.

Jennifer Casson of Kingston, Ont., and Kate Haber of Owen Sound, Ont., finished second in their repechage on Tuesday to advance to the semis on Thursday.

The Canadian women's four boat did not advance after the repechage after finishing fourth in their race.

Jessie Loutit, Karen Lefsrud, Kendra Wells and Larissa Werbicki competed for Canada.

The worlds run through Sunday.

Watch highlights of Canada's Day 2:

Carling Zeeman won her single sculls heat while Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith were first in their doubles sculls heat in Bulgaria on Monday. 1:16

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us