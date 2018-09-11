Canadian women's lightweight double boat advances to world semis
The Canadian women's lightweight double boat is moving on to the semifinals at the world rowing championships.
Canadian women's 4 boat failed to advance
Jennifer Casson of Kingston, Ont., and Kate Haber of Owen Sound, Ont., finished second in their repechage on Tuesday to advance to the semis on Thursday.
The Canadian women's four boat did not advance after the repechage after finishing fourth in their race.
Jessie Loutit, Karen Lefsrud, Kendra Wells and Larissa Werbicki competed for Canada.
The worlds run through Sunday.
Watch highlights of Canada's Day 2:
