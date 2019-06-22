Canada's Jill Moffatt takes home gold medal from rowing World Cup

Canada's Jill Moffatt won the women's lightweight single final on Sunday at a rowing World Cup.

The Bethany, Ont., native earned the gold medal with a time of eight minutes 16.43 seconds. China's Mengyin Cheng finished second (8:17.35) and Australia's Georgia Nesbitt (8:18.76) took home the bronze.

Moffatt's gold medal was her first at a World Cup. Her previous best-finish was fifth at the 2018 World Cup 3 and World Championships.

"I knew it would be a long race, and we had this morning's race as well," said Moffatt. "It's a headwind out there. But our team has put in a lot of work in over the winter and I knew I could handle a race of any length. I was at the back of the pack and was thinking 'don't let them get too far.'

"I did what worked for me."

Jeremy Hall of St. Paul, Alta., won the silver medal in the PR2 men's single event, behind World Champion Corne De Koning from the Netherlands.

"Because of the conditions, I knew today was going to be a little bit harder and slower than yesterday," Hall said. "Yesterday I left a little bit in the tank at the end of the race so today I just wanted to lay it all out there."