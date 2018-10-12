Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships

Watch live action from the finals of the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships in Victoria.

Live coverage from Victoria begins on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET

The first time that the World Rowing Coastal Championships is being held in North America will be coming to you from Tulista Park in Victoria, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the finals of the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships in Victoria.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Comments

