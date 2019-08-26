Canada's Carling Zeeman off to solid start at World Rowing Championships

Canada had a strong start at the 2019 World Rowing Championships on Sunday with seven crews, including Olympian Carling Zeeman, advancing directly to quarter-finals.

Zeeman of Cambridge, Ont., who represented Canada at the Rio Olympics in 2016, beat France to win her women's singles heat in seven minutes 47.03 seconds and go through to the quarters.

Aaron Lattimer of Delta, B.C., earned a race win in the men's lightweight single while Maxwell Lattimer, also of Delta, and Victoria's Patrick Keane flew through their lightweight men's doubles heat to finish second behind a pair from Belarus.

Jill Moffatt of Bethany, Ont., and Jennifer Casson of Kingston, Ont., raced a strong heat against Italy, finishing second in their women's doubles race to advance.

In the women's pairs, Hillary Janssens of Cloverdale, B.C., and Caileigh Filmer of Victoria held the lead from the start to finish ahead of Italy, Norway, Poland and Czech Republic. The 2018 World Champions posted the fastest time across all heats to advance to their quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Conlin McCabe of Brockville, Ont., and Vancouver's Kai Langerfeld made their World Championship debut as a new pair combination. They finished second behind Spain to advance.

Matt Buie of Duntroon, Ont., and Trevor Jones of Lakefield, Ont., also advanced in their men's double heat with a third-place finish.

The Women's four kicked off their World Championship journey with a fourth place finish and will head to a repechage Tuesday to see if they will advance to the quarters.