Canada hauls in 4 medals at World Rowing Cup

Canada came away with four medals Sunday at the third World Rowing Cup event of the season in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer began the string of podium finishes for the women's team by taking silver in the pair race.

The duo finished with a time of seven minutes 7.630 seconds. New Zealand crossed the line in 7:07.200 for the win, while the U.S. rounded out the podium at 7:17.790 on the 2,000-metre course.

Canada was just getting started as Carling Zeeman raced to a bronze medal in single sculls in 7:37.030.

Switzerland's Jeanine Gmelin reached the top of the podium at 7:35.940. Sanita Puspure of Ireland clocked 7:36.170 for second place.

In double sculls, Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith covered the 2,000m distance in a time of 6:52.800 to capture silver.

New Zealand won gold with a time of 6:50.120 and the U.S. nabbed bronze at 6:53.040.

The women's eight squad was responsible for Canada's third silver medal as they timed in at 6:08.110, behind New Zealand at 6:06.170. The U.S. was third at 6:09.170.