Canadian women's pair take gold at world rowing championships
Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer team up to become women's pair world champs
Canada's Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer are world champions after scoring gold medals in the women's pair A final at the world rowing championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Saturday.
They posted a time of six minutes 50.67 seconds over the 2,000-metre race and were followed a little more than two seconds later by New Zealand's Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler in 6:52.96. Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid of Spain rounded out the podium (7:04.60).
Janssens and Filmer, both of whom hail from British Columbia, also captured gold in early June at a World Cup event in Belgrade, Serbia, stopping the clock in 6:58.88 to defeat Peiro and Cid.
Later Saturday, Canada will have representation in the women's double sculls (Gabrielle Smith and Andrea Proske) and women's eight — Lisa Roman, Stephanie Grauer, Madison Mailey, Susanne Grainger, Christine Roper, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins, Rebecca Zimmerman and Kristen Kit.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.