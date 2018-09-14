Canadian para-rowers score gold, silver at world championships
Women's 8, men's pair advance to 'A' finals
Canadian crews landed on the podium at the world rowing championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Friday.
Para-rowers Andrew Todd, of the North Star Rowing Club in Dartmouth, N.S., and Kyle Fredrickson, of the University of Victoria, won gold in the PR3 men's pair final.
GOLD 🥇for Canada!!!!!<br>PR3 Men’s Pair DOMINATED the race!<br>Congratulations Andrew and Kyle! 🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/CDNParalympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CDNParalympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/LH9R0SPC5x">pic.twitter.com/LH9R0SPC5x</a>—@rowingcanada
Jeremy Hall of the Edmonton Rowing Club rounded out the Canadian medal results with a silver in the PR2 men's single final.
SILVER 🥈for Jeremy Hall!!!! 🎉🎉🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wrchamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wrchamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/truenorthstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#truenorthstrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CDNParalympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CDNParalympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/yFwbpsvr5a">pic.twitter.com/yFwbpsvr5a</a>—@rowingcanada
In other action, the women's eight, and the men's pair of Taylor Perry and Mackenzie Copp all advanced to their respective 'A' finals on Saturday.
