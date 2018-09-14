Canadian para-rowers score gold, silver at world championships

​Canadian crews landed on the podium at the world rowing championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Friday.

Para-rowers Andrew Todd, of the North Star Rowing Club in Dartmouth, N.S., and Kyle Fredrickson, of the University of Victoria, won gold in the PR3 men's pair final.

GOLD 🥇for Canada!!!!!<br>PR3 Men’s Pair DOMINATED the race!<br>Congratulations Andrew and Kyle! 🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/CDNParalympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CDNParalympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/LH9R0SPC5x">pic.twitter.com/LH9R0SPC5x</a> —@rowingcanada

Jeremy Hall of the Edmonton Rowing Club rounded out the Canadian medal results with a silver in the PR2 men's single final.

SILVER 🥈for Jeremy Hall!!!! 🎉🎉🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wrchamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wrchamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/truenorthstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#truenorthstrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CDNParalympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CDNParalympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/yFwbpsvr5a">pic.twitter.com/yFwbpsvr5a</a> —@rowingcanada

In other action, the women's eight, and the men's pair of Taylor Perry and Mackenzie Copp all advanced to their respective 'A' finals on Saturday.