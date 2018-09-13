Skip to Main Content
Canadian rowing crews advance to world championship finals

Road To The Olympic Games

Canadian rowing crews advance to world championship finals

Four Canadian crews secured spots in A-finals at the world rowing championships on Thursday. Aaron Lattimer, Jill Moffatt, Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer (women's pair) and the PR3 mixed coxed four all will race for medals.

Four crews will row for medals in Bulgaria

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Jill Moffat finished in third place in her women's lightweight single event Thursday, securing a spot in Friday's final at the world championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. (Twitter/ @rowingcanada)

​Four Canadian crews secured spots in A-finals at the world rowing championships on Thursday.

Aaron Lattimer (men's lightweight single), Jill Moffatt (women's lightweight single), Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer (women's pair) and the PR3 mixed coxed four all will race for medals.

The PR mixed coxed four crew of Andrew Todd, Bayleigh Hooper, Victoria Nolan, Kyle Fredickson and coxswain Laura Court finished second in their repechage to advance to the final.

Lattimer, of Delta, B.C., finished third in his semifinal to move on to his first A-final at a senior world championship.

"It was a great race out there today. It's been a collective effort and I'm excited and honoured to be representing my teammates and country in the A-final [on Friday]," Lattimer said.

Moffatt, of Bethany, Ont., also finished third in her semi.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us