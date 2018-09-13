Canadian rowing crews advance to world championship finals
Four crews will row for medals in Bulgaria
Four Canadian crews secured spots in A-finals at the world rowing championships on Thursday.
Aaron Lattimer (men's lightweight single), Jill Moffatt (women's lightweight single), Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer (women's pair) and the PR3 mixed coxed four all will race for medals.
The PR mixed coxed four crew of Andrew Todd, Bayleigh Hooper, Victoria Nolan, Kyle Fredickson and coxswain Laura Court finished second in their repechage to advance to the final.
Lattimer, of Delta, B.C., finished third in his semifinal to move on to his first A-final at a senior world championship.
"It was a great race out there today. It's been a collective effort and I'm excited and honoured to be representing my teammates and country in the A-final [on Friday]," Lattimer said.
Moffatt, of Bethany, Ont., also finished third in her semi.
