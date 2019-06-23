Canada adds to medal haul with 3 bronze in Poland
Carling Zeeman, Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld in pairs, men's 8 reach podium
Carling Zeeman won one of three bronze medals for Canada on Sunday at the World Rowing Cup in Poznan, Poland.
Conlin McCabe of Brockville, Ont., and Kai Langerfeld of Vancouver finished third in the men's pairs race while the Canadian men's eight team also took bronze.
Zeeman finished her race in eight minutes 5.11 seconds. New Zealand's Emma Twigg won the gold (8:04.45) and Austria's Magdalena Lognig took silver (8:04.57).
WATCH | Carling Zeeman prevails in women's single sculls:
"I was pretty slow off the start," said Zeeman. "I think something I could've done is relax some more but I was able to find my groove and get back into the race. It's great to be here and nothing really compares to the level of international racing."
We're happy but not satisfied.— Canada's Conlin McCabe on winning pairs bronze with Kai Langerfeld
McCabe and Langerfeld captured the bronze with a time of 6:43.34 behind Australia (6:38.23) and New Zealand (6:39.49).
"This was our first race this season, so it's nice to get a medal," said McCabe. "We're happy but not satisfied."
WATCH | Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld reach podium in pairs:
Canada's men's eight started their race strong before Germany charged up to take over the lead at 1,000-metre mark with Britain behind them in second place.
WATCH | Canada's men's 8 holds off New Zealand for bronze:
The Canadian team — with rowers Will Crothers, Mackenzie Copp, Taylor Perry, Gavin Stone, Benjamin De Wit, Martin Barakso, Cody Bailey and Jakub Buczek and nine-time Olympic coxswain Lesley Thompson-Willie — held off New Zealand in the final strokes to win the bronze in 5:48.44.
"This is all just really huge for the crew," said Crothers. "We haven't really had a men's eight since 2012 so to have this good of a crew at such a level, is really great."
