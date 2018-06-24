Coming Up
Watch 2018 World Rowing Cup II
CBC will provide a live stream of the finals of the 2018 World Rowing Cup II beginning on Sunday, June 24 at 3:30 a.m. ET.
Live coverage of the finals begins on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the finals of the 2018 World Rowing Cup II from Linz, Austria beginning on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.