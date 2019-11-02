Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Women's field hockey Olympic qualifier - Ireland vs. Canada

Road To The Olympic Games

RTTOG - The Show·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage as Canada's women's field hockey team takes on Ireland with an Olympic spot on the line.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Canada and Ireland compete in Women's Field Hockey in hopes of earning an Olympic berth. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the FIH women's field hockey Olympic qualifier between Canada and Ireland.

CBCSports.ca will provide a live stream of Game 2 of the series on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

