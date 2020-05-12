Rewind Wednesday: Mixed doubles curling at Pyeongchang 2018

Rewind Wednesday will bring back big moments for Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes. On this week's edition, relive the action from the first-ever Olympic mixed doubles gold-medal match at Pyeongchang 2018.

From overcoming crushing defeats at the Canadian team trials to navigating some rocky moments at the Olympics, John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes never quit, always made the most of their second chances and were rewarded with gold.

Mixed doubles curling made its debut on the Olympic programme at Pyeongchang 2018, and the Canadians played their way into it's inaugural gold-medal final. Awaiting them there were defending world champions Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland

Watch Lawes and Morris play for gold beginning on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET