Rewind Wednesday: Canadian women's rugby 7s team books their ticket to Tokyo

Rewind Wednesday will bring back big moments for Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes. On this week's edition, relive the moment the Canadian women's rugby sevens team booked their spot at the Tokyo Games.

In June of 2019, the Canada's women's rugby sevens squad missed their first chance to earn their way to Tokyo.

While they couldn't accomplish that feat on home soil at the Langford, B.C., event, the team – lead by captain Ghislaine Landry – shook off the disappointment and were looking to get the job done later that month in Biarritz, France.

On Saturday, June 15, 2019, the Canadians only had one last obstacle to clear. A victory over Team Ireland at the World Sevens Series stop in Biarritz and the Canadians would finally punch their ticket to Tokyo.

The Canadian rugby player is motivated by the fact that more than half the young people showing up to their rugby camps, are now young girls. She attributes that growth to the increased visibility of female athletes. 0:58

