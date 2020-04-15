Rewind Wednesday: Canada battles U.S. for gold in women's hockey at Sochi 2014

Rewind Wednesday will bring back big moments for Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes. On this week's edition, relive the moment the Canadian women's hockey team faced their arch-rivals for gold in a thriller at Sochi 2014.

The 2014 Olympic women's hockey gold-medal game was contested by the same two countries that had fought for gold in four of the past five Games.

That didn't take away from the drama in the match at the Bolshoi Ice Dome in Sochi, which some have called most exciting women's hockey game in Olympic history.

The Canadians had captured every gold (Salt Lake City, Turin, Vancouver) since losing the inaugural tournament to the U.S. at the Nagano Games in 1998.

Extending that streak of three gold medals into four was very much in doubt in Russia in February of 2014. It was only due to the Canadian team's unwillingness to give up – and little help from a goal post – that they were again able to stand on the top of the podium.

Relive the excitement from that match by clicking on the video player above.

WATCH | How a goal post changed everything in Sochi: