Rewind Wednesday: Canadian snowboarders soar in big air's Olympic debut

Rewind Wednesday will bring back big moments for Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes. On this week's edition, relive the action from the first-ever men's Olympic big air snowboard competitions at Pyeongchang 2018.

The introduction of big air into the Olympic programme was good news for Canadian medal chances at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 as two of the men's event's favourites happened to be Canadian.

Mark McMorris was a past overall World Cup champion in big air and had six Winter X Games medals in the discipline, while Max Parrot had won three straight X Games titles in Aspen.

But it was Sebastien Toutant, the veteran of the Canadian trio in the final, who rose above the competition to claim the historic gold and Canada's 500th medal in Olympic history.

WATCH | Seb Toutant wins 1st Olympic big air competition: