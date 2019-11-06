Remembering the Olympic athletes who also fought for Canada
Many Canadians have represented their country on the world stage at the Olympics. Only a select few of them, however, put aside their athletic lives to serve with the Canadian forces. On this Remembrance Day, we reflect on some of our Olympic athletes who also fought for Canada.
Nov. 11 marks opportunity to reflect on those who served the nation
Percival Molson
- Competed in the men's 400-metre race at the 1904 Games in St. Louis and went on to serve in World War I.
Tom Longboat
- Ran the marathon at the London Games in 1908 and served in World War I.
John Howard
- A sprinter at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Howard also served in World War I.
Alex Decoteau
- The veteran of World War I previously previously represented Canada as a distance runner in Stockholm.
James Duffy
- Duffy ran the marathon in 1912 before serving for Canada in World War I.
The Ottawa RCAF Flyers
- The hockey team struck gold at the 1948 Olympics in St. Moritz. The Flyers, consisted of former and active air force members, was inducted into the Canadian Armed Forces Sports Hall of Fame in 1971.
Gerald Ouellette
- Ouellette served over 20 years in the Canadian Forces and also represented the nation in shooting at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.
Steve Cyr
- Cyr, who joined the Armed Forces in 1988, was represented Canada in biathlon in 1992, 1994, and 1998.
Mark Graham
- A member of the 4x100m relay team at the Barcelona Games in 1992, Graham served in the Charles Company's Eighth Platoon in Afghanistan.
