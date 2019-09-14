Inaugural RBC Training Ground National Final champions unveiled
After a year-long search, Canada's next crop of athletes are one step closer to realizing their Olympic dreams. On Saturday, Catherine Lizotte, 17 of Knowlton, Que. and Ian Holmquist, a 19-year-old from Peterborough, Ont., were named the first-ever RBC Training Ground National Final champions.
Both will receive funding and resources to train as rowers, with the aim of earning an Olympic spot.
Over 100 young athletes were invited to the first-ever National Final which took place on Saturday in Calgary.
The year-long search began with over 2,000 athletes competing in one of 30 nation-wide qualifying events.
RBC Training Ground is dedicated to identifying and supporting future Canadian Olympians.
The young athletes were tested on speed, power, strength and endurance to gauge their Olympic potential.
