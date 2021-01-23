Skip to Main Content

Marion Thénault captures bronze for her 1st-ever aerials podium for Canada

Marion Thénault finished third in a World Cup freestyle ski aerials event on Saturday in Moscow, the first career podium finish for the 20-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que.

20-year-old Quebec native in 2nd year competing on World Cup circuit

The Canadian Press ·
Aerialist Marion Thenault of Sherbrooke, Que., earned a bronze medal for her first-ever podium finish at Saturday's World Cup event in Moscow. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/File)

Canadian Marion Thénault finished third in a World Cup freestyle ski aerials event Saturday.

It was the first career podium finish for the 20-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que.

Thenault qualified for the final in third spot and maintained that position to secure the bronze medal. The Canadian began competing on the NorAm circuit in 2019 and appeared in her first World Cup event last season, finishing 18th.

On Dec. 5, Thenault placed fifth in her season debut in Finland.

WATCH | Marion Thénault reaches World Cup podium for 1st time:

Sherbrooke, Quebec's Marion Thenault lands first career podium with freestyle ski aerials bronze

Sports

56 minutes agoVideo
1:19
The 20-year-old Canadian leaped to her first ever World Cup podium taking aerials bronze in Moscow. 1:19

The former gymnast, who was barely able to ski three years ago, wants to compete at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Thenault's parents, father Francois and mother Elyse Menard, both practised high-level pole vault.

With files from Radio-Canada

