Marion Thénault captures bronze for her 1st-ever aerials podium for Canada

Canadian Marion Thénault finished third in a World Cup freestyle ski aerials event Saturday.

It was the first career podium finish for the 20-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que.

Thenault qualified for the final in third spot and maintained that position to secure the bronze medal. The Canadian began competing on the NorAm circuit in 2019 and appeared in her first World Cup event last season, finishing 18th.

On Dec. 5, Thenault placed fifth in her season debut in Finland.

The former gymnast, who was barely able to ski three years ago, wants to compete at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Thenault's parents, father Francois and mother Elyse Menard, both practised high-level pole vault.