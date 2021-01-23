Canadian Marion Thénault wins World Cup aerials gold in Kazakhstan
Teammate Lewis Irving scores bronze in men's event
Canadian freestyle skier Marion Thénault won the first World Cup aerials gold medal of her career on Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The native of Sherbrooke, Que., scored 89.88 points, ahead of Russian Liubov Nikitina (-3.52) and bronze medallist Zhanbota Aldabergenova (-4.89) of Kazakhstan.
Thénault's only other World Cup podium result came this past January in Moscow, where she picked up a bronze medal.
WATCH | Thénault strikes gold in Almaty:
Canada's Lewis Irving also scored a bronze medal in the men's event in Almaty on Saturday.
Irving, of Quebec City, notched the sixth World Cup podium finish of his career, finishing 8.44 points behind the winner Pirmin Werner (121.72) and silver medallist Nicolas Gygax (-2.26), both of Switzerland.
WATCH | Irving lands a bronze medal:
