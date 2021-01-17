Canada's Lewis Irving claims aerials bronze for 1st podium in nearly a year

Lewis Irving of Quebec City captured the bronze medal in aerials at a freestyle skiing World Cup in Yaroslavl, Russia on Sunday.



The 25-year-old completed a triple reverse with four spins, including two on the second jump, which allowed him to obtain 120.36 points in the super-final and climb to the third step of the podium.

He was only beaten by Russians Maxim Burov (125.34) and Stanislav Nikitin (123.98).

It was his fourth career podium on the World Cup circuit, and his first since finishing third in Kranoyarsk, Russia, last March.

Irving thus bounced back from his 17th place recorded the day before in the first round of this doubles program in Russia.

Irving's best career career result on the World Cup circuit was a second-place finish in Raubichi, Belarus in February 2020.

Canadian women inside top 25

On the women's side, American Megan Nick narrowly triumphed with a score of 89.88 points.

Belarusian jumper Alla Tsuper was second at 0.06 points behind Nick, while American Kaila Kuhn was third at 2.63.

Justine Ally, Flavie Aumond and Marion Thenault from Quebec finished 12th, 16th and 22nd, in order. Thenault had distinguished herself with a sixth place the day before in Yaroslavl.

The acrobatic jumping events will continue next weekend in Moscow.