Canada's Lewis Irving wins World Cup aerials bronze in Belarus

Canadian freestyle skier Lewis Irving won a bronze medal in World Cup aerials Saturday with Russia's Maxim Burov taking gold.

Quebec City native Lewis Irving earned bronze in World Cup aerials in Raubichi, Belarus on Saturday. The Canadian team heads to Deer Valley, Utah on Sunday for the next World Cup stop. (@canfreestyleski/Twitter)

Irving of Quebec City earned his second bronze medal of this season and the fifth podium of the 25-year-old's career.

"I'm feeling really good about the season, it's building up well and I was really happy with my jumping this week" Irving said.

The Canadian finished 8.10 points back of Burov and 6.29 points back of silver medallist Stanislav Nikitin of Russia.

The Canadian team heads to North America on Sunday for the next World Cup stop in Deer Valley, Utah.

Marion Thenault of Sherbrooke, Que., was the top Canadian in women's aerials placing eighth.

