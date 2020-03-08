Canada's Lewis Irving snags aerials bronze at Krasnoyarsk World Cup

Canada's Lewis Irving captured bronze at a freestyle skiing World Cup aerials competition in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Sunday.

The Quebec City native scored 116.29 points to finish behind gold medallist Noe Roth (127.40) of Switzerland and local favourite Pavel Krotov (124.43).

WATCH | Lewis Irving earns a spot on the podium:

The Swiss skier secures the top spot on the podium in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. 1:26

Having recovered from a hip injury and subsequent surgery at the end of the 2017-18 season, Irving has developed into a consistent medal contender.

In February, the 24-year-old secured silver at a World Cup event in Belarus.

Iriving finishes the season fifth in the overall standings, with Roth and Krotov coming in first and second respectively.

WATCH | Noe Roth secures top podium spot in Krasnoyarsk:

The Australian skier tops the podium in Krasnoyarsk, Russia and secures her first overall World Cup title. 1:49

In the women's competition, Australia's Laura Peel took gold with 96.99. Sicun Xi of China (95.86) came second, while American Ashley Caldwell claimed bronze.

WATCH | Laura Peel win her first overall World Cup title:

Peel also took the overall title, soaring over the competition with a combined 469 points, 118 more than Chinas's Mengtao Xu, her closest rival.