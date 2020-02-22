Canada's Lewis Irving wins aerials silver at Minsk World Cup
Canada’s Lewis Irving, 24, won silver at a World Cup aerials event in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.
High flying Quebec City native soars onto podium in Belarus
The high flying Quebec City native scored 124.43 to secure his place on the podium.
Only 0.46 points separated Irving and eventual winner Justin Schoenefeld of the United States (124.89).
Christopher Lillis, also of the U.S. rounded out the podium with 122.17.
In the women's event, Australia's Laura Peel topped the field with 106.53, followed by China's Xu Mengato (95.06) and Xu Sicun (87.92).
