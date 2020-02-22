Skip to Main Content
Canada's Lewis Irving wins aerials silver at Minsk World Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing

Canada’s Lewis Irving, 24, won silver at a World Cup aerials event in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.

High flying Quebec City native soars onto podium in Belarus

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Lewis Irving, seen in this file photo from 2018, won silver at a World Cup aerials event in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday. (Hans Pennink/Associated Press)

The high flying Quebec City native scored 124.43 to secure his place on the podium.

WATCH | Lewis Irving of Quebec City finishes 2nd:

Lewis Irving of Quebec City finishes 2nd at the men's event in Belarus. 1:02

Only 0.46 points separated Irving and eventual winner Justin Schoenefeld of the United States (124.89). 

WATCH | Schoenefeld of the U.S. wins men's event:

Justin Schoenefeld of the United States wins the men's event with a score of 124.89. 1:02

Christopher Lillis, also of the U.S. rounded out the podium with 122.17.

In the women's event, Australia's Laura Peel topped the field with 106.53, followed by China's Xu Mengato (95.06) and Xu Sicun (87.92). 

WATCH | Australia's Laura Peel captures gold:

Australia's Laura Peel captures gold with a score of 106.53. 1:19
