Olympic boxing champion Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car
International Boxing Hall of Famer, 55, was 1989 Fighter of the Year
Retired boxer Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at a busy Virginia Beach, Va., intersection, authorities said Monday.
Whitaker, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene around 10 p.m., police said in a statement.
While police said an investigation is ongoing and no decision had been made on charging the driver of the vehicle, Whitaker's son was interviewed by The Virginian-Pilot.
The International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee was a 1984 Olympic gold medallist and had 17 knockouts in 45 career fights (40-4-1) at multiple weight classes. He won titles at lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight.
The 1989 Fighter of the Year, Whitaker became a boxing trainer following his retirement from the ring in 2001.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.