Watch the 2019 Parapan Am Games: Wheelchair basketball
Watch live streaming coverage of the 2019 Parapan American Games from Lima, Peru. Competition runs through September 1.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch Canada take on Colombia in women's wheelchair basketball at the 2019 Pan Am Games from Lima, Peru.
Saturday's schedule
1:30 p.m. — Women's wheelchair basketball - Canada vs. Colombia
4 p.m. — Para athletics
All times Eastern
Sunday's schedule
10 a.m. — Para swimming
4 p.m. — Para athletics
5:15 p.m. — Men's wheelchair basketball - Canada vs. Colombia
6 p.m. — Para swimming
9:45 p.m. — Women's wheelchair basketball - Canada vs. Argentina
