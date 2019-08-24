Watch the 2019 Parapan Am Games: Wheelchair basketball

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch Canada take on Colombia in women's wheelchair basketball at the 2019 Pan Am Games from Lima, Peru.

Saturday's schedule

1:30 p.m. — Women's wheelchair basketball - Canada vs. Colombia

4 p.m. — Para athletics

All times Eastern

Sunday's schedule

10 a.m. — Para swimming

4 p.m. — Para athletics

5:15 p.m. — Men's wheelchair basketball - Canada vs. Colombia

6 p.m. — Para swimming

9:45 p.m. — Women's wheelchair basketball - Canada vs. Argentina

